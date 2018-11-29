FCA calls for Brexit implementation period

Regulator says it prefers the draft withdrawal agreement over no-deal Brexit after impact assessment.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has warned that a no-deal Brexit would create significant challenges and risks for the UK’s financial services sector.

In a letter to the Treasury Select Committee, FCA chief executive Andrew Bailey highlighted that the challenges would relate to firms’ readiness, potential market disruption and insufficient public-policy solutions put in place on the side of the EU.

“From the perspective of our objectives we strongly support an implementation period and we have consistently called for one to be put in place,” Bailey wrote.

The CEO noted that the warning comes despite steps taken by the FCA, the government and the Bank of England to “mitigate cliff edge risks associated with the ‘no deal’ transition”, including maintaining consumer protections.

Passporting

The FCA stated that the assessment was published following a request from the Treasury Select Committee around the impact of Brexit in three areas: where the UK leaves the EU without an agreement; the draft withdrawal agreement; and the outline if the political declaration on the framework for the future relationship between the EU and the UK.

The watchdog published a set of proposals to prepare for the possibility of leaving the EU without an implementation period last week.

It has previously indicated that it is preparing for a hard Brexit.

Looking at the possibility of the UK leaving the European Union without a deal, the regulator highlighted that in its assessment such an outcome would mean passporting rights cease to apply.

The FCA observed that ‘no deal’ meant defaulting to a “third country” relationship, where market access would be determined under World Trade Organisation rules and EU or national member state rules. EU legislation would no longer apply to the UK.

Warning

The authority warned that firms’ contingency plans could lead to market fragmentation, which over time could have a harmful impact on financial services, including reduced competition and increasing costs for customers.

If the draft withdrawal agreement is ratified an implementation period would last until at least 31 December 2020, during which EU law applies to the UK.

The FCA wrote: “An exit without agreement would carry much higher risk and carry significant uncertainty for us and for firms.

“Against that background, and viewed through the lens of our statutory objectives, the draft Withdrawal Agreement and the outline political declaration are preferable steps.”

