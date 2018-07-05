The Blog Spot: The FCA needs to step up its game

After Insurance Age saved the day and had a Facebook page operated by fraudsters shut down, Ida Axling questions why the regulator failed.

I don’t want to say I’m a super hero, but I have recently been able to add “crime fighter” to my list of achievements.

A few weeks ago the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) issued a warning that fraudsters were using details of authorised motor broker Car Insurance 4 u to trick consumers via a fake Facebook page.

When I spoke to the general manager of the broker he told me they had been in contact with the FCA and that the regulator was trying to get the Facebook page taken down.

But almost a week later the page was still active. I stepped in and contacted Facebook and the social media site proceeded to take it down.

All it took was a phone call.

Failure

When I spoke to a representative for Facebook she told me that the initial reporting of the page had been incorrect, which is why there had been a delay in shutting it down.

It would be easy to dismiss the regulator’s failure to shut down a Facebook page as a bit of an amusing mistake.

But the FCA has said that its mission is to protect consumers and yet fraudsters could continue to target people through this Facebook page after it had been flagged to the regulator.

And that is not an amusing mistake at all.

This type of fraud impacts on the customer and the authorised broker caught up in it, which is unfair.

Questions

Firms pay millions of pounds in fees to the FCA. Total fees paid by regulated firms in 2018/19 will almost hit £500m. This failure makes me question what they are paying money for.

Social media has been around for a long time now and while this particular story could be a one-off, I wonder what processes the FCA has put in place to deal with situations like this in the future.

I hope the regulator will focus on making sure that innocent consumers aren’t targeted on social media sites again.

Ida Axling is a senior reporter at Insurance Age.

Further reading:

FCA fails to stop clone broker on Facebook

Clone broker targets people via Facebook

FCA warns of broker clone