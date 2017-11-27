FCA spent £1.4m on Financial Lives report

The regulator paid other firms £647,651 in 2016/17 to conduct the survey.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) spent £1.4m on its Financial Lives survey and report between 2015 and 2017.

A Freedom of Information Request submitted by Insurance Age revealed that the regulator paid outside firms £131,772 in 2015/16 and £647,651 in 2016/17 to conduct the survey on its behalf.

In addition to this the watchdog also spent £13,247 producing a physical copy of the report – these costs included £6,328 for typesetting the document and £6,918 on printing expenses.

Costs

The FCA stated: “This figure includes FCA staff time and contractor costs. It covers survey development, data collection, data cleaning and weighting, data tables programming and production, analysis and writing the Financial Lives report itself including typesetting and printing costs.

“Other costs included in this figure include internal FCA retail sector reports and an internal dashboard and some additional qualitative research; inputs to the financial advice market review baseline report, the FCA occasional paper: ageing population and financial services, and approach to consumers’ reports.”

The report revealed that there are gaps in the knowledge of and take-up of insurance from the general public and that nearly 17 million adults in the UK do not know what no claims protection is.

It also learned that vulnerable adults are less likely to have any form of insurance.

