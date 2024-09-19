Blog: Questions need to be asked around solar panel fire risks

Solar panels, also known as photovoltaics, have become a common sight on the roofs of domestic and commercial buildings in recent years. Almost 190,000 were installed in 2023, driven by their energy efficiency and ‘green’ credentials.

However, while PV may be kinder to the environment, as with all things there are risks that need to be managed. In September last year, data obtained under Freedom of Information rules showed there were six times the number of fires involving solar panels in 2023 compared with 10 years ago.

One common misconception is that PV systems require little to no maintenance. Many overlook regular checks and repairs, thinking these systems are mostly self-sustaining. However, like any electrical system, PV systems need consistent maintenance to ensure safety and efficiency.

Maintenance guidelines

Proper solar panel maintenance is not just about keeping them clean. It’s about ensuring the full system is safe and functions well.

The Electricity at Work Regulations 1989 emphasise the need to reduce electrical risks, including fire hazards. Regular inspections and maintenance are key parts of these regulations.

Guidance on how to properly inspect and test commercial solar PV systems, and thus ensure compliance with the Electricity at Work Regulations, is outlined in standards like BS 7671 Requirements for Electrical Installations and BS EN IEC 62446-2 Photovoltaic (PV) Systems – Requirements for testing, documentation and maintenance – Part 2: Grid connected systems – Maintenance of PV systems.

These standards detail the scope of work required to evidence compliance with The Electricity at Work Regulations.

When solar panels are installed, the installer must provide a PV Operation & Maintenance (O&M) manual. This outlines specific care and maintenance routines tailored to the system.

If policyholders don’t have the manual, they should refer to the BS EN IEC 62446-2 standards or follow the manufacturer’s instructions.

Competent inspections

A competent electrician must inspect solar PV systems at least once a year. This means someone who has sufficient technical knowledge and experience appropriate to the type of installation and equipment.

One way of checking for competency is to ask for membership of a UKAS accredited registration scheme such as those operated by NICEIC (National Inspection Council for Electrical Installation Contracting), ECA (Electrical Contractors Association), Napit Certification or SELECT (Electrical Contractors Association of Scotland).

During these inspections, electricians produce detailed reports highlighting any issues, and categorise them based on how urgently they need to be fixed.

Immediate dangers require swift action. All electrical testing and inspection, along with any necessary actions, must be recorded in the Maintenance section of the O&M manual.

Regular professional inspections are vital. They ensure the system is not just functional but also safe.

What questions to ask?

Understanding how well solar panel rooftop risks are managed clearly means asking the insured several questions.

