Podcast: Reid and Clegg present Double Indemnity – episode two, MGAA’s Mike Keating

In a new podcast series brought to you by Insurance Age, industry provocateurs Toby Clegg and Stuart Reid interview a series of well-known market faces, getting to know the personalities and characters behind some of the key movers and shakers in the sector.

For the second episode of Double Indemnity the pair sit down with the Managing General Agents’ Association CEO Mike Keating, who offers insights into his first five years in the role; what the MGA sector looks like presently in terms of numbers and premium controlled; and the feedback he is getting from the insurer sector on the underwriting competency of his members.

He also discusses the regulatory future of the MGA sector, as well sharing anecdotes of 2008 Champions League final in Moscow [which Reid also attended] which featured a covert flight, an airplane graveyard and colour-coded policing.

In the first episode Aon UK CEO Jane Kielty offered insights into her role, shared what her super powers are, discussed the thrill of winning clients and the recent Griffiths & Armour acquisition, and much more.