Podcast: Reid and Clegg present Double Indemnity – episode four, Intact’s Ken Norgrove

Industry provocateurs Stuart Reid and Toby Clegg interview Intact Insurance CEO Ken Norgrove in the latest edition of Insurance Age’s Double Indemnity podcast series.

Intact’s UK and international boss reveals the insurer is eyeing up broker trading in sites in the South West and North East, and reflects on how the rebrand from RSA has gone. He shares the thinking behind the step when the owners, who bought the business in 2021, were initially reluctant to take it.

Norgrove, pictured centre, addresses the investments made – including substantial changes in IT as it migrates systems – and the “winning mentality” as it focuses on “out performance”.

He also gives his experience on being asked to fix the Irish business in 2014 after it had been hit with a scandal and what he learned from working in Scandinavia growing the provider.

Quizzed on Intact Financial Corporation investing in Top 100 UK Broker Adler Fairways, as revealed by Insurance Age, the CEO outlines the strategy of “being there to help brokers” while not wanting to run them as it sticks to “what we are good at”.

Double

Earlier this year Intact detailed plans to double the size of the UK and Ireland business to £5bn by 2030. In conversation with Reid, pictured left, and Clegg, pictured right, the Intact boss unpacks how this will come through organic growth and acquisitions as he highlights the goal of delivering it in all the etrade, manual, corporate and specialty lines segments.

Alongside answering what Intact has to offer to brokers – the “levers to growth are service” – Norgrove sets out how Intact has already doubled the number of quotes into market to 40% this year on submissions received, but is aiming for 65%.

Norgrove started as an administrative assistant in the commercial underwriting department in 1986 and has worked in sales, underwriting, pricing and claims.

Now in a role where he leads 4,000 people at Intact, watch the podcast, where he offers his final point to ponder on the importance of relationships in the market.

Catch up with all the shows in the podcast series:

Episode one, Aon’s Jane Kielty

Episode two, MGAA’s Mike Keating

Episode three, SX3’s Adrian Gilbert

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.