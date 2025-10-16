 Skip to main content
Insurance Age

Podcast: Reid and Clegg present Double Indemnity – episode three, SX3’s Adrian Gilbert

    • Insurance Age staff

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

In a new podcast series brought to you by Insurance Age, industry provocateurs Toby Clegg and Stuart Reid interview a series of well-known market faces, getting to know the personalities and characters behind some of the key movers and shakers in the sector.

 

For the third episode of Double Indemnity, the pair sit down with the managing director of SX3 Claims, Adrian Gilbert, who offers insights into current trends in claims service and settlements, and how to get the best out of TPAs.

Gilbert also discusses the talent shortage in claims, what could be done to address this brain drain, and shares his insight into why those who work in the sector need to stop saying they “fell into insurance” by accident.

Catch up with the first episode featuring Aon UK CEO Jane Kielty who offered insights into her role, shared what her super powers are, discussed the thrill of winning clients and the recent Griffiths & Armour acquisition, and much more.

In the second episode, MGAA CEO Mike Keating discussed the regulatory future of the MGA sector, as well as sharing anecdotes of the 2008 Champions League final in Moscow (which Reid also attended), including a covert flight, an airplane graveyard and colour-coded policing.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

More on People

world-map
SRG launches international team

Specialist Risk Group has formed a new team in its international pillar, who will work with global clients and brokers to place insurance programmes for UK subsidiaries of overseas corporates.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: