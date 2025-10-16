Podcast: Reid and Clegg present Double Indemnity – episode three, SX3’s Adrian Gilbert

In a new podcast series brought to you by Insurance Age, industry provocateurs Toby Clegg and Stuart Reid interview a series of well-known market faces, getting to know the personalities and characters behind some of the key movers and shakers in the sector.

For the third episode of Double Indemnity, the pair sit down with the managing director of SX3 Claims, Adrian Gilbert, who offers insights into current trends in claims service and settlements, and how to get the best out of TPAs.

Gilbert also discusses the talent shortage in claims, what could be done to address this brain drain, and shares his insight into why those who work in the sector need to stop saying they “fell into insurance” by accident.

Catch up with the first episode featuring Aon UK CEO Jane Kielty who offered insights into her role, shared what her super powers are, discussed the thrill of winning clients and the recent Griffiths & Armour acquisition, and much more.

In the second episode, MGAA CEO Mike Keating discussed the regulatory future of the MGA sector, as well as sharing anecdotes of the 2008 Champions League final in Moscow (which Reid also attended), including a covert flight, an airplane graveyard and colour-coded policing.

