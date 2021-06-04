The stats: June 2021 - The Acturis Premium Index

The growth trend seen in the Acturis Commercial Broking Index last year has continued in the first quarter of 2021, with premiums increasing 0.7% on the Q1 2020 value.

Property owners once again saw the largest hike, with premiums rising 5.1% compared to Q1 2020. Packages and combined liability have also continued to grow, while commercial combined and fleet experienced falls in premium.

Analysing individual product lines, Q1 premiums in commercial combined declined less than 1% year-on-year