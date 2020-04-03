Analysis: Results season reveals mixed picture for insurers

Insurers point the finger at increased claims and unexpected Ogden rate change in a challenging year

Insurers had a bumpy time in 2019, with several pressures on costs emerging during the year. Naturally, the results period finished before the Covid-19 crisis hit.

Multiple insurers reported spiralling claims costs in their annual results, particularly around fire damage and escape of water. This pressure on the bottom line was also exacerbated by extreme weather events, such as flooding across the North of England.

A major point of contention for insurers and the industry more widely was the adjustment of the Ogden discount rate from -0.75% to -0.25% in July 2019. Most insurers had reserved on the basis of the rate being set between zero and 1%, claiming this was the expectation set by communications from the government, and therefore took a financial hit when the new rate was revealed.

The following month, Insurance Age estimated the cost of the Ogden adjustment to the insurance industry to be upwards of £160m. In particular, when presenting its results for 2019, Aviva said it had strengthened its claims reserves by £45m to account for the new rate.

The impact of rising costs appears evident in the profit figures for 2019, with Aviva, Allianz, QBE and Ageas all taking a hit on the figures posted in 2018. Only RSA and Zurich bucked the downwards trend.

In addition to the common themes mentioned above, the underperforming insurers described additional pressures on their individual businesses.

Aviva partly blamed its fall in operating profit from £383m to £250m on realigning its UK digital business with its UK GI division, citing £113m in alignment costs. Allianz, which saw its operating profit fall from £171m to £111m, also highlighted one-off costs related to PPI redress payments.

QBE, which has folded its UK figures into its International arm, reported a fall in its underwriting result from $170m to $87m. Richard Pryce, CEO for the division, described “a prolonged period of soft trading conditions” in the market.

Turning towards the combined operating ratio, it appears that many of the major insurers coalesced around 97% to 98% in 2019, perhaps suggesting similar experiences in pricing and costs during the year. The figures are a marked decline on the year before.

Aviva, Allianz, and Ageas all reported similar deteriorations in the ratio, with QBE holding relatively steady around 95%. Again, RSA and Zurich surprised the industry by posting improvements of multiple percentage points.

Commercial

For the insurers that broke down their figures into commercial and personal lines, a disparate picture emerges. Aviva, RSA, and Allianz all reported a rise in commercial lines NWP/GWP and a fall in personal lines NWP/GWP.

Aviva’s commercial NWP grew from £1.70bn to £1.82bn, it said the value of its commercial business had increased because of volume and above inflation rate hikes.

The insurer hailed the result in its communications to the press. Phil Bayles, chief distribution officer, told Insurance Age: “The commercial lines performance is better than anything we’ve seen for over a decade, most brokers will be enthusiastic about that.”

Allianz, where commercial GWP ticked upwards from £1.2bn to £1.3bn, had the exact same reasoning as Aviva for its improved performance in the sector, but it also highlighted the effects of its business transfers with LV. The insurer did advise caution, however, by noting that rate increases were not yet matching claims inflation.

Jon Dye, chief executive officer at Allianz UK, noted an additional area of concern: “The one I’d be most concerned about is what is happening in the commercial property account where we can see fire, theft and escape of water losses ticking up.”

What to expect in 2020 Following the challenging market conditions of 2019, it doesn’t appear that insurers will experience any respite in 2020. Just like last year, insurers are having to tread a careful line between passing along increasing costs to customers and losing their competitive edge. The much-publicised withdrawals of recent months have mainly affected specialist areas, and competition remains intense across bread-and-butter business in personal and commercial lines. The impact of coronavirus is likely to hit harder than anything the insurance space has seen before. While insurers may have reserved prudently for 2020, openly stating that they expect the upwards trend in claims inflation to continue, the effect of extreme weather events on the bottom line remains to be seen. The Association of British Insurers has estimated that storms Ciara and Dennis will cost the industry around £363m in claims – yet more supposed ‘one-off’ hits that the industry will have to find the room to absorb before any Covid-19 related payouts.

The growth at RSA sits in a different context, with the insurer emerging from a troubling 2018 which saw it lose £93m in the UK. Although RSA had articulated a strategy to become smaller and exit unprofitable markets, commercial NWP grew from £1.07bn to £1.16bn.

Scott Egan, UK and international CEO, suggested the insurer’s repositioning strategy had now settled for the time being: “There’ll never be a day when an insurer isn’t moving in and out of markets, but in terms of headline exits, there are no plans to make further material exits.”

Personal

The picture is less rosy when turning towards personal lines, with the majority of insurers reporting difficulties in this market.

Personal lines is currently an area of focus for Aviva, where NWP fell from £2.49bn in 2018 to £2.40bn in 2019. Colm Holmes, chief executive officer for GI, told Insurance Age that the insurer’s personal lines business “needs a lot of work”.

Chief executive officer Maurice Tulloch, who rose to the role in March 2019, has described a desire to simplify the business and focus on its areas of competitive advantage. The insurer said this simplification plan had already delivered £72m in cost savings in 2019.

This strategy was particularly evident in November 2019, when Aviva announced an ambitious plan to reduce the number of personal lines products it offers from 400 to 40. When discussing the insurer’s results for 2019 with Insurance Age, Holmes stated: “We have taken 130 products out in 2019 and we’re targeting to have 180 products taken out by the end of 2020”.

He continued: “We’re very optimistic about delivering on our target of 20% growth by 2022, you’ll see that predominately coming in commercial, but we do expect personal lines to contribute its share as well.”

The numbers are less of a straightforward comparison at Allianz, as the insurer has transferred much of its personal lines business to LV, only keeping hold of specific divisions and lines such as Petplan. It’s not surprising, therefore, that personal GWP fell from £858m to £701m over the period.

It’s a similar story at RSA, where restructures and exits have clouded the full story behind the drop in personal NWP from £1.16bn to £1.03bn.

Moving on, Ageas blamed its difficult year, in which its net profit fell from £77m to £60m, almost entirely on its motor business. Chief executive officer Andy Watson described two contributing factors when speaking with Insurance Age.

“We’ve seen an increase in attritional claims and this inflation has been larger than we expected, which is in line with what others in the market have seen too,” he explained. “We’ve also had more large losses that we anticipated.”

However, Watson does not expect the tough times in motor to last for much longer: “In terms of 2019, we’re looking at the worst case scenario and as we learn more about those claims we expect releasing some of those reserves back into the business”.