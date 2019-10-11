Car insurance premiums dip in Q3

Research by Willis Towers Watson and Confused.com also shows continuing fluctuations in average premiums.

Average car insurance premiums fell by 1% last quarter, according to research by Willis Towers Watson and Confused.com.

The companies published their joint Car Insurance Price Index for Q3 2019 today (11 October).

The index revealed that the average car insurance premium fell from £788.70 in Q2 2019 to £783.28 in Q3 2019.

However, the figure for Q3 2019 represents a 3% increase on prices a year ago.

Regions

The report states that car insurance premiums fell in most UK regions.

Drivers in central and north Wales and the north east of England benefited from falls in premiums of 3% to £632 and £679 respectively.

Premiums also fell 2% in the north of England, reaching an average of £706 in Q3 2019.

At a local level, the lowest average premium was recorded at £499 in Llandridod Wells in Wales, while the most expensive average premium was £1,371 for drivers in east London.

Factors

Willis Towers Watson and Confused.com agreed that the index continued to illustrate some volatility in the car insurance market.

Graham Wright, UK lead of P&C personal lines pricing at Willis Towers Watson, commented: “The fluctuations in premium levels seen across recent quarters, although relatively minor, reflect the significant uncertainty in the industry at the moment arising from both the implications of the personal injury discount rate change announced in July and the FCA’s interim report on general insurance pricing practices.”

The Ogden discount rate was recalculated at -0.25% in July 2019 by then-Lord Chancellor David Gauke – a decision that the Association of British Insurers described as “misleading and disingenuous”.

Insurance Age estimated that the decision would cost the insurance industry more than £160m.

In addition, pricing in general insurance markets has been under scrutiny by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

An interim report published by the FCA last week stated that the home and motor markets are not serving customers well and that the regulator is considering banning dual pricing practices.

The final pricing report is anticipated early next year.

