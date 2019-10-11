Car insurance premiums dip in Q3
Research by Willis Towers Watson and Confused.com also shows continuing fluctuations in average premiums.
Average car insurance premiums fell by 1% last quarter, according to research by Willis Towers Watson and Confused.com.
The companies published their joint Car Insurance Price Index for Q3 2019 today (11 October).
The index revealed that the average car insurance premium fell from £788.70 in Q2 2019 to £783.28 in Q3 2019.
However, the figure for Q3 2019 represents a 3% increase on prices a year ago.
Regions
The report states that car insurance premiums fell in most UK regions.
Drivers in central and north Wales and the north east of England benefited from falls in premiums of 3% to £632 and £679 respectively.
Premiums also fell 2% in the north of England, reaching an average of £706 in Q3 2019.
At a local level, the lowest average premium was recorded at £499 in Llandridod Wells in Wales, while the most expensive average premium was £1,371 for drivers in east London.
Factors
Willis Towers Watson and Confused.com agreed that the index continued to illustrate some volatility in the car insurance market.
Graham Wright, UK lead of P&C personal lines pricing at Willis Towers Watson, commented: “The fluctuations in premium levels seen across recent quarters, although relatively minor, reflect the significant uncertainty in the industry at the moment arising from both the implications of the personal injury discount rate change announced in July and the FCA’s interim report on general insurance pricing practices.”
The Ogden discount rate was recalculated at -0.25% in July 2019 by then-Lord Chancellor David Gauke – a decision that the Association of British Insurers described as “misleading and disingenuous”.
Insurance Age estimated that the decision would cost the insurance industry more than £160m.
In addition, pricing in general insurance markets has been under scrutiny by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).
An interim report published by the FCA last week stated that the home and motor markets are not serving customers well and that the regulator is considering banning dual pricing practices.
The final pricing report is anticipated early next year.
For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Market-data
Podcast
The Insurance Age Podcast: 20 September 2019
The Insurance Age team unpick the most recent and most popular stories.Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- "Golden age for brokers" as FCA cracks down on dual pricing
- Gefion secures €6m recapitalisation deal
- Brokers warn dual pricing debate should not focus solely on price
- Cullum-backed Ataraxia expands broker capital options
- David Christmas swaps Bennett Christmas for Broker Insights
- Blog: Next steps for the insurance sector as FCA cracks down
- Broking success: Adam Scott, Amicus Insurance Solution’s founding director and owner