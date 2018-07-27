Car premiums fell in second quarter 2018, says AA

Average prices have dropped by more than 10% in a year.

Average comprehensive car insurance premiums fell by 2.7% in the second quarter of 2018 according to the latest AA British Insurance Premium ‘Shoparound’ Index.

The benchmark calculated that the average now stands at £648.10 down 10.8% from the all-time high of £726.93 at the end of the second quarter last year.

The research looks at an average of the five cheapest quotes across price comparison sites, direct and broker quotes for typical customers in a fixed nationwide basket of risks.

Young drivers

The biggest winners in the three months to the end of June were young drivers who saw the average quoted premium fall 4.1% to £1,586.04.

Regionally the largest premium reduction over the quarter was in London, down 4.0%.

That still left London as the second most expensive region to insure a car after the North-West, which saw a drop of 2.1% to £897.13.

Scotland remains the cheapest region to insure a car with drivers getting a 2.8% decrease over the quarter to an average of £488.82.

Reform

Janet Connor, the AA’s insurance director said that the falls were welcome news for many drivers.

“Premiums had been steadily driven upwards by the fast-growing whiplash claims epidemic, fuelled by unscrupulous cold-call law firms, as well as higher car repair costs,” she commented.

“Last year the government said it was pushing through reforms to the claims culture with the Civil Liability Bill, as well as a review of the much-misunderstood ‘discount rate’ on payments made for serious injury which is likely to cut insurance pay-outs for serious injury claims.

“That has triggered a fall in premiums in the expectation that claims costs would fall. The Bill has passed its third reading in the House of Lords meaning that it will now go through its final stages in the House of Commons after the summer recess.”

