Home insurance nudges down in first quarter 2018

Average quotes for home buildings, contents and combined policies all fell over the first quarter of 2018 but remain higher than a year ago, the AA’s British Insurance Premium Index has calculated.

According to the index, the average quote for a combined buildings and contents policy increased by 4.8% to £161.75 over the last year. This was despite a 0.3% fall in the first quarter of 2018.

The statistics showed that standalone buildings policies increased over 12 months by 5.1% to £117.47 even after a small dip over the quarter of 0.4%.

Similarly contents policy quotes fell over the quarter by 1.5% but were still higher compared with this time last year albeit only by 0.4%.

The AA’s Shoparound index reflects an average of the five cheapest prices from a range of insurers quoted by brokers, price comparison sites and direct against a fixed nationwide basket of ‘customers’.

Value

Michael Lloyd, the AA’s insurance director said: “Despite the increases over the year home insurance remains good value.

“The average premium for a buildings policy is the same as it was at the beginning of 2011.”

He added: “Industry concerns over climate change and the greater likelihood of severe weather causing damage to buildings is ever present.

“In addition, the weak pound has led to rises in the cost of imported building materials which means repairs are more costly, while there has been a rise in the number of ‘escape of water’ claims.”

