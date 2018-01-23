Insurance Age

Home insurance premiums rise 5% in 2017

housing8
Research by the AA finds yearly increases in buildings, contents and combined policies.

The latest AA British Insurance Premium Index has revealed that the average Shoparound quote for a combined buildings and contents policy rose by 1.8% for the fourth quarter of 2017 to £161.80 and, over the year, by 5%.

The AA’s Shoparound index is an average of the five cheapest quotes for each ‘customer’ in a fixed nationwide basket of risks which it said were representative of the insurance-buying public. It uses a mix of price comparison sites, direct and broker quotes.

For home buildings insurance increased by 2.4% to £117.11 in the three months and by 5.7% over the 12 months.

However, the typical Shoparound quote for an annual home contents policy fell very slightly in the final quarter by 1.1% to £60.40.

This still meant an annual rise with quotes 2.1% higher than at the end of 2017.

Weather
Michael Lloyd, the AA’s insurance director, said: “Most of the increases over the past couple of years can be accounted for by both the Insurance Premium Tax increase from 6% to 12% over that time and inflation.”

He also noted that the increases were higher than in the third quarter.

He concluded: “Given some of the extreme weather during January, that upward trend could continue over the first quarter of the year.

“Even so, it will take widespread and significant property damage – in the region of £1bn or more – to prompt any significant premium rises.”

