Car insurance premiums rose 8% in 2017

Research finds that premiums actually fell in final quarter of the year.

The latest Confused.com Car Insurance Price Index in association with Willis Towers Watson has revealed that the average comprehensive premium for UK motorists finished 2017 at £827, almost 8% up over the 12 months.

However, the findings also revealed that prices actually fell by an average of 1.3% in the final three months of the year. It was the second quarterly fall in a row.

According to the researchers it was the largest quarterly reduction in premiums seen in more than three years.

Ogden

The Index is based on price data compiled from almost six million customer quotes per quarter.

Willis Towers Watson argued that the reduced prices in the quarter reflected insurers’ reactions to last year’s announcement of a proposed change in the calculation of the Ogden discount rate.

It highlighted that premiums fell earlier in the quarter but increased slightly towards the end of the period after the government’s announcement on 30 November for a delay in changes to the discount rate.

The majority of age groups experienced double digit percentage increases compared to the same period in 2016.

Across the country, the biggest quarterly reduction, of 8.9%, was seen in the Scottish Borders, reducing average annual premiums to £623.

Reinsurance

Louise O’Shea, CEO at Confused, said: “Based on the current 8% year-on-year rise we expect average comprehensive premiums to exceed £900 by the end of this year.

“Despite the quarterly drop we have already seen volatile pricing, with the latest figures showing a 0.4% increase in December.

“We also anticipate a reinsurance rate increase following last year’s Ogden rate drop, which will further impact the direction of prices.”

