The stats: December 2017 - The Acturis Premium Index

The third quarter saw notable increases in the Acturis stats, both by size of average premium and the number of lines rising

Only packages and property owners posted declines. The last time there were so few fallers was as far back as the second quarter of 2013.

To start with the risers – tradesman increased by 1.8%. However, it was fleet, up by 1.6% comparing the third quarter of 2017 with 2016, which caused the biggest controversy.

David Williams, technical director at Axa Insurance, described it as a “glaring anomaly”.

“We are seeing much bigger increases than that,” Williams told Insurance Age. He flagged that the insurer had experienced no dip in the take up of its offering, indicating the rest of the market had also moved on rate.

Similarly, Rob Hughes, group trading director at Lorica Insurance Brokers, described the increase as “a little bit low”.

“The ones that have been hit hardest have tended to be the heavier fleets, HGVs and tippers,” Hughes said. “The hairier end of fleet is certainly getting rate applied to it, no question about that at all.”

Most insurers moved quickly earlier in the year to negate the impact of the change in the Ogden rate and the topic dominated the review of the Q2 figures. The effect has remained prominent, particularly in commercial vehicle with the figures showing an 8.5% rise in average premium to follow up the previous quarter’s year-on-year 11.5% jump.

“Commercial vehicle is like private car in that you can get your rate increases in quickly,” pointed out Williams when asked why the rise had not in fact been higher in the past three months. He added that some players in the market had already eased back anticipating further changes to the Ogden rate. “It is a competitive market,” he observed.

Sticking with increases, combined liability was the second largest riser at 6.0%. “Ogden is driving this,” Hughes summed up.

Similarly he saw the Ogden impact in commercial combined. The 0.9% uplift may be far from huge but at least it has broken the 11 quarters run of downward shifts. As for all lines this movement could be driven by changes in rating or in size of the risks covered. According to Hughes commercial combined is an example of both factors in action at once.

In short rates are rising and Ogden has created “increased awareness” of indemnity limits. In Hughes’ view it is positive that more people are taking out better levels of cover. “Indemnity limits need to be considered carefully for their adequacy,” he urged.

Robert Marshall, chairman at Ilford-based Trident Insurance, said he agreed with the figures but flagged that at such levels: “If the worst comes to the worst the broker will take the hit on the commission and not let the customer worry about it.”

And finally for this section the increase in the commercial broking index was good news for brokers (see box below for explanation and graph at the top of the page). It was only 0.6% up but it was the first positive development since Q1 2015.

Explaining the figures The Acturis commercial broking index consists of quarterly figures calculated on a base line of the first quarter of 2010. It has been designed to represent premium movements in a typical broker’s book of commercial business. This index uses weighted figures from the commercial combined (35%), fleet (25%), property owners (18%), packages (12%) and combined liability (10%) indices based on the portion of GWP each class of business represents in a typical commercial book. The further indices in the Acturis Premium Index covered in the text show year-on-year comparisons measured across £5bn of premium. The movements in premium can be driven by changes in the size of the risk and the level of the insurance rate. By comparing each quarter with the same period the year before it is most likely to set the pricing of similar risks against each other.

On to the the fallers. Packages posted the biggest decline of 2.8%. Marshall supported the findings. “There is a low claims frequency so rates get pushed down,” he said adding that the effect of brokers “hunting around” for the rates they wanted for their clients was also a factor.

As for property owners, which has now dropped for 10 quarters in a row, Williams argued there was a combination of factors at work. He listed a reaction against long tail classes, such as liability and motor, with people “desperately trying to balance their books by writing more property” as well as an absence of notable large losses in the market. But despite the constant tumbles he flagged that: “It [property owners] is still profitable.”

Which just leaves the future. “In the last few weeks we are picking up noise… that reinsurers are talking about rates going up,” Williams revealed. However, neither he nor any of the other experts are predicting a hard market any time soon. As Hughes concluded, the final quarter of the year is almost certain to be: “More of the same.”