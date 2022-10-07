UK Broker Awards 2022: Claims Team of the Year

Kindertons Accident Management’s Samantha Newton hands the award for Claims Team of the Year to Toby Clegg

The Clegg Gifford & Co claims team impressed the judges with a stellar year, not least for their passion and ingenuity when it came to reducing spend while keeping customer service at the top of the agenda

The firm’s success came after challenging its team to handle claims efficiently and affordably, and to deliver excellent customer service.

Launching a vastly improved version of the department’s software and fully embracing the cloud were important to this strategy, as was working with a new telematics reinsurer, Unipol, to get the facility off the ground.

Its standout achievements in the past year include contributing to a reduction in claims spend by targeting leakage, with an independent auditor recording an industry-beating result. The team also achieved an impressive fraud repudiation rate.

Big wins

Benefiting from a series of operational enhancements, the claims unit closed a record number of claims in the year and exceeded all SLA targets. The team also passed deep vendor due diligence in support of the firm’s acquisition by Markerstudy Group, agreed in December and backed by alternative investor Pollen Street Capital.

Meanwhile, it helped the firm secure new reinsurance partners, with Munich Re, Arch and Unipol Re each spending two weeks undertaking thorough due diligence and focusing especially on the claims team.

Supportive culture

The 40-strong claims team is powered by long-standing employees and led by managers passionate about driving a supportive culture, promoting from within and keeping close ties with the senior management.

Toby Clegg, group chief executive of Clegg Gifford & Co, said: “On the back of their remarkable achievements this past year, we are hugely proud of our fabulous claims team.

“It is with great pride though that we can sit alongside claims team members at meetings with clients and reinsurers. Their granular knowledge of the claims environment is fantastic, supportive and makes them for me, worthy candidates for recognition for their tireless efforts.”

Supersonic

A customer said: “In the last 12 months the Clegg Gifford & Co team have been soaring at supersonic speed. I have been deeply impressed at the results achieved in the last year - with their business driving ahead, deploying key internal initiatives and securing such impressive reinsurance capacity.”