Blog: Helping customers budget better as cost-of-living crisis bites

Premium finance is not just a useful cash flow tool for clients. It can also help brokers boost customer retention and plug insurance gaps, says Seán Kemple, managing director of Close Brothers Premium Finance

In troubled economic times, premium finance can be a useful option for businesses and consumers who need help in managing their cash flow, allowing customers to spread the cost of their insurance premiums rather than having to pay in full at once.

Brokers agree that premium finance is helpful. In a recent Insurance Age Broker Barometer survey conducted in association with Close Brothers Premium Finance, some 40% of broker respondents said they had seen an increase in demand during the prior