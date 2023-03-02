MGAA edges closer to membership milestone

The Managing General Agents’ Association’s CEO Mike Keating has revealed that the trade body is close to surpassing 200 full members in the next couple of months.

The figure currently stands at 196 having risen from 180 in May.

Speaking with Insurance Age at the MGAA’s Meet the MGA Market event in Manchester on 1 March, Keating, pictured, stated that the association was also going to continue to push for insurer membership growth.

He noted that the MGAA has recently added more insurer members, with that figure now totalling 55.

“This is fantastic for the community as MGAs will operate through the use of capital from insurers. It is important we build