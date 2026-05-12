 Skip to main content
Insurance Age

Podcast: Reid and Clegg present Double Indemnity – episode seven, Howard Lickens

    • Insurance Age staff

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

Clear co-founder and chair of Konsileo Howard Lickens shares his insurance insights and career experiences in the latest edition of Insurance Age’s podcast series Double Indemnity.

 

Lickens (pictutred, centre) was lauded with the Achievement Award at the UK Broker Awards last year.

In the interview with hosts Toby Clegg (pictured, left) and Stuart Reid (pictured, right) he reflects on growing Clear, which doubled every five years, assessing it was about culture and teaming up with the right people across 50-60 acquisitions, and prudently broadening horizons as it moved into MGAs, Lloyd’s and nationally.

Lickens is quizzed on his management style and maxim of doing the right thing, prioritising long-term partnerships over making a “quick buck” in the short term.

Now retired from Clear, he would recommend insurance as a “wonderful” career: “If you are in the world we’re in – if you are in commercial, regional, London Market what have you – it is a wonderful mixture of people, people skills, you have to use a bit of brain power as well, relationships [and] long-term connections. And [it’s] fun, what’s not to like about that?”

 

Catch up with all the shows in the Double Indemnity podcast series:

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

More on Insight

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: