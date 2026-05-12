Podcast: Reid and Clegg present Double Indemnity – episode seven, Howard Lickens
Clear co-founder and chair of Konsileo Howard Lickens shares his insurance insights and career experiences in the latest edition of Insurance Age’s podcast series Double Indemnity.
Lickens (pictutred, centre) was lauded with the Achievement Award at the UK Broker Awards last year.
In the interview with hosts Toby Clegg (pictured, left) and Stuart Reid (pictured, right) he reflects on growing Clear, which doubled every five years, assessing it was about culture and teaming up with the right people across 50-60 acquisitions, and prudently broadening horizons as it moved into MGAs, Lloyd’s and nationally.
Lickens is quizzed on his management style and maxim of doing the right thing, prioritising long-term partnerships over making a “quick buck” in the short term.
Now retired from Clear, he would recommend insurance as a “wonderful” career: “If you are in the world we’re in – if you are in commercial, regional, London Market what have you – it is a wonderful mixture of people, people skills, you have to use a bit of brain power as well, relationships [and] long-term connections. And [it’s] fun, what’s not to like about that?”
Catch up with all the shows in the Double Indemnity podcast series:
- Episode one, Aon’s Jane Kielty
- Episode two, MGAA’s Mike Keating
- Episode three, SX3’s Adrian Gilbert
- Episode four, Intact’s Ken Norgrove
- Episode five, Howden’s Peter Blanc
- Episode six, Admiral’s Henry Engelhardt
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