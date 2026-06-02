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Ex-Markel boss Galjaard joins Acrisure

Neil Galjaard

Neil Galjaard, formerly managing director of Markel UK, has joined Acrisure UK Broking as non-executive director for the managing general agents businesses.

He made the announcement on LinkedIn on 1 June to coincide with taking up the post, adding he will also become chair subject to regulatory approval.

Galjaard, pictured, stepped down from Markel in June 2025 and was succeeded by Lee Mooney.

Prior to nearly a decade at Markel, Galjaard spent almost four years at Towergate including as CEO of the small business unit, leaving the broker in 2015 and joining the insurer the following year.

He wrote on LinkedIn: “I’m really looking forward to working with

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