Sam Geddes named CEO of Santam Syndicate 1918

Santam Syndicate 1918, part of Africa’s largest non-life insurer Santam Group, has appointed Sam Geddes as CEO based in London.

Santam revealed its plans to relaunch in the UK through the syndicate last July.

In December it was given the green light by Lloyd’s to underwrite business incepting from 1 January 2026.

At the time the syndicate laid out plans to target over £300m of gross written premium this year across: Property – International and North America open market and binders, marine, energy, political violence and terrorism, financial institutions, professional indemnity, and cyber.

Geddes, pictured, brings more