Atec migrates 140,000 policyholder book to MGA

Atec Group has migrated its book of 140,000 add-on policyholders from legal expenses provider Arc to rival MGA Addept Insurance Services.

The Top 100 UK broker said the move strategically aligns Atec’s add-on offering with a partner “capable of supporting broader product innovation and its long-term growth ambitions”.

The migration includes products spanning legal expenses, home emergency, rent guarantee, family legal protection, property owners’ legal expenses, commercial legal protection and other specialist niche covers.

Whilst existing in-force policies will continue to renew with Arc, all new policies and future renewals will