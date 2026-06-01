MGA Flock to launch more products as Admiral deal finalised

Admiral Group has completed its acquisition of digital commercial fleet managing general agent Flock, following regulatory approval.

Announced on 12 February, the deal valued Flock at £80m and marked the MGA becoming Admiral’s telemetry fleet insurance proposition.

The specialist motor insurtech was bought by the listed insurance group’s venture-building arm, Admiral Pioneer, and was the subsidiary’s first deal.

Linked with the purchase, Admiral has become Flock’s sole capacity provider, taking over from Acorn, with which it had a taxi relationship since 2024, and Intact, which wrote its fleet business since 2023, formerly as