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CFC rolls out digital trading for startup tech scheme

cyber
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

CFC has promised UK brokers “fast, frictionless access” to complex commercial insurance for startup technology companies as the provider made its scheme available for digital trading on its Connect platform.

The firm claimed brokers will be able to quote and bind startup technology risks in minutes with “flexible, pre-packaged bronze, silver and gold coverage options designed to streamline placement”.

The proposition includes cover for products and services liability, breach of contract, cyber risks and intellectual property exposures.

I firmly believe that small businesses building the technology of tomorrow deserve specialist advice, proper protection, and products designed for the complexity of

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