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Intact’s head of financial crime Sumner set to exit

Adele Sumner, head of counter fraud strategy and financial crime at RSA
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 2 minutes

Intact Insurance UK’s director of counter fraud and financial crime, Adele Sumner, will be leaving on 30 June after 27 years at the provider.

A spokesperson for Intact confirmed to Insurance Age that a replacement for Sumner will “be announced in due course”.

Sumner, pictured, announced her exit in a post on LinkedIn, reflecting: “Over my twenty-seven years, I have met the most wonderful people and had an amazing career at Intact Insurance UK Limited. 

“I have had so many opportunities to innovate and deliver new fraud technologies, rewrite the investigation play book and deliver projects that have made a real financial difference to

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