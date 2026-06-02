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Pen boosts yacht hull capacity by 50%

Yacht

Pen Underwriting has increased its yacht hull limit by 50% to $/€15m with immediate effect.

Trading under its specialist brand Vessel Protect, the extension for any vessel is on a worldwide basis, backed by A-rated Lloyd’s and London market capacity.

It launched into the global yacht insurance sector with the original limit in 2024 focusing on the mid-value section of the market.

This latest enhancement follows the addition of a $/€10m liability limit in November 2025, which includes US insureds, US flag and US waters, as well as crew liability up to $/€5m, to complement its yacht hull

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