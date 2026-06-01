JMG strikes three deals across the country

JMG Group has bought brokers in London and West Sussex, along with an Aberdeen-based health and safety consultancy, Insurance Age can reveal.

The deals extending the group’s footprint in England and Scotland follow on from opening the year with a hat-trick of buys. The latest package returns JMG to the top of Insurance Age’s M&A listing for 2026, a spot it also held in the 2025 and 2024 editions.

Isleworth-based Jaggi Insurance Brokers was founded by Jagdish Chaudhry in 1972. His son Akhil Chaudhry now leads the family-run business.

The firm brings a team of 12 to the new owner, working in commercial and personal insurance lines with