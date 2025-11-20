Intact eyeing up broker trading in sites in South West and North East

CEO Ken Norgrove has revealed to Insurance Age that Intact Insurance is eyeing up broking trading sites in the South West and North East as it assesses whether it has gaps in its UK footprint.

In an exclusive interview for the Double Indemnity podcast series which will go live next week, Norgrove, pictured right, stated: “At the end of the day trading happens at a local site level.

“We are pretty well covered. I think the gaps we feel we have are probably a little bit in the South West and a little bit in the North East.

“We don’t have a strong footprint in terms of trading sites [there] but we cover those trading sites from all of our big sites that we have.

We’re happy with how we