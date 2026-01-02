W Denis maintains profits as turnover dips
Leeds-headquartered broker W Denis kept pre-tax profits at £1.55m in the year ended 30 June 2025 despite turnover slipping 13.1%.
The pre-tax figure was largely in line with the £1.56m achieved the year before.
Turnover shrank from £12.49m to £10.85m across the two periods, as revealed in a filing at Companies House for W Denis (Insurance Brokers).
According to the broker, the drop in turnover was “due to a reduced number of large one-off policies, which entail significant intermediary costs and consequently, this has reduced the cost of sales associated with them”.Profits
The Top 100 UK Broker noted that over the course of
More on Insight
Jensten reveals deals bill in run-up to Bain takeover
Jensten picked up a bill of £75.73m for four acquisitions in its final full year under Livingbridge’s ownership.
TBIG closed 2025 with seventh deal
The Broker Investment Group completed its seventh deal of 2025 at the end of December backing The Needham Group to buy Black Lion Broking Services.
No FCA insurance sector fines in 2025
The insurance industry went through the last calendar year without being hit with any financial penalties by the Financial Conduct Authority.
Callum Beaton begins term as CII president
Callum Beaton began his year-long term as president of the Chartered Insurance Institute on 1 January while Debbie Mitchell started as deputy president for 2026.
Travel insurance broker goes into liquidation
Michael Pettifer Insurance Brokers, trading as MPI Brokers, went into creditors’ voluntary liquidation on 21 November, the Financial Conduct Authority has confirmed.
Deloitte forecasts home insurers will slide back to losses in 2026 after profits in 2025
UK home insurers are set to make an underwriting profit in 2025, with a net combined ratio of 98%, but will swing back to losses next year with an NCR of 102.1%, according to Deloitte.
Caravan Guard profits soar as turnover up double digits
Caravan Guard grew profit by over 40% in the year ended 31 March 2025 as turnover rose 21%.
Cardiff regional review: Competition not exterminated by consolidation
Insurance experts in Cardiff outline the diversifying businesses in the media and sporting hub city, and highlight the competitive nature of the market with one broker per village on the outskirts.