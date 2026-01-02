W Denis maintains profits as turnover dips

Leeds-headquartered broker W Denis kept pre-tax profits at £1.55m in the year ended 30 June 2025 despite turnover slipping 13.1%.

The pre-tax figure was largely in line with the £1.56m achieved the year before.

Turnover shrank from £12.49m to £10.85m across the two periods, as revealed in a filing at Companies House for W Denis (Insurance Brokers).

According to the broker, the drop in turnover was “due to a reduced number of large one-off policies, which entail significant intermediary costs and consequently, this has reduced the cost of sales associated with them”.

Profits

The Top 100 UK Broker noted that over the course of