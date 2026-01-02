TBIG closed 2025 with seventh deal

The Broker Investment Group completed its seventh deal of 2025 at the end of December backing The Needham Group to buy Black Lion Broking Services.

The purchase pushed TBIG into second slot in Insurance Age’s most active 2025 M&A listing.

The Needham Group snapped up 100% of Walton-on-Thames based commercial insurance broker Black Lion for an undisclosed sum.

This marks our seventh deal of the year, and with a strong pipeline currently progressing through legal, we’re looking forward to a very strong start to 2026.Dave Clapp, CEO of TBIG

The acquisition brings just over £1.5m in gross written premium to the new owners adding to the £8.5 GWP