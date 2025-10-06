RSA/NIG brands end as Intact name comes into force

Ken Norgrove, CEO of Intact UK and Ireland, has detailed plans to double the size of the business to £5bn by 2030, as RSA and NIG rebrand to Intact Insurance.

At a press event, Norgrove, pictured, explained that whilst the RSA brand had some heritage attached to it, it didn’t have the ambition attached that the business has today.

“That ambition is to grow our business in the UK&I markets, which includes Europe, our London market specialty business, as well as our regional business,” Norgrove said.

“We want to