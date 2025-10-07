Intact invests in Top 100 UK Broker Adler Fairways’ owner UKGI Group

The parent company of Top 100 UK insurance broker Adler Fairways has secured financial backing from Intact Financial Corporation, Insurance Age can reveal.

The Canadian insurance giant’s minority stake in UKGI Group represents Intact’s first investment in UK distribution.

Birmingham-headquartered Adler Fairways sits within parent company UKGI Group’s broking arm alongside Farm & General and Intelligent Real Estate Due Diligence; whilst its consultancy business includes Insurance Compliance Services, UKGI Learning Solutions and Searchlight Solutions.

In May 2024 Anthony Adler, formerly broking CEO at Adler Fairways, transitioned into the newly formed