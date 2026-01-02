No FCA insurance sector fines in 2025

The insurance industry went through the last calendar year without being hit with any financial penalties by the Financial Conduct Authority.

It was the third year in a row where firms achieved the feat.

The 2025 performance still though marked an improvement for the overall sector. Because in 2024 while firms steered clear of FCA fines two general insurance broking individuals were fined a combined £1.11m.

The total fines dished out by the regulator in 2025 was the fourth lowest since it was formed in 2013 (see graph below).

At £123.9m it was down 29.6% from 2024.

