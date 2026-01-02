 Skip to main content
Jensten reveals deals bill in run-up to Bain takeover

Jensten picked up a bill of £75.73m for four acquisitions in its final full year under Livingbridge’s ownership.

The majority of the tab – £56.4m – was paid in cash.

The costs covered the year ended 31 March 2025, with the spend lower than the previous year, when Jensten shelled out £119.35m.

In the latest financial year covered, Jensten snapped up Berkshire-based Melville Burbage as well as hair and beauty specialist broker Henry Seymour & Co on 31 May 2024.

On 1 August 2024, the consolidator completed the purchases of personal and commercial lines broker Chris Knott Insurance Consultants in Hastings and of

