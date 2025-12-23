Deloitte forecasts home insurers will slide back to losses in 2026 after profits in 2025
UK home insurers are set to make an underwriting profit in 2025, with a net combined ratio of 98%, but will swing back to losses next year with an NCR of 102.1%, according to Deloitte.
The data analysis by the consultants showed average premiums for consumers have remained steady in 2025, falling to an average of £326 for the year, compared to £329 in 2024.
Deloitte forecast that, in 2026, consumers will see a 7% drop in premiums to £306, driven by a further decrease in claims and a competitive UK market.
Last year competitor EY predicted the market would break even in 2025 with an NCR of 100%.
Research released by Consumer Intelligence last month showed the average quoted prices
