 Skip to main content
Insurance Age

Deloitte forecasts home insurers will slide back to losses in 2026 after profits in 2025

home-property-management

UK home insurers are set to make an underwriting profit in 2025, with a net combined ratio of 98%, but will swing back to losses next year with an NCR of 102.1%, according to Deloitte.

The data analysis by the consultants showed average premiums for consumers have remained steady in 2025, falling to an average of £326 for the year, compared to £329 in 2024.

Deloitte forecast that, in 2026, consumers will see a 7% drop in premiums to £306, driven by a further decrease in claims and a competitive UK market.

Last year competitor EY predicted the market would break even in 2025 with an NCR of 100%.

Research released by Consumer Intelligence last month showed the average quoted prices

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

Show password
Hide password

More on Insight

Michael Lawrence
Q&A: Grove & Dean’s Michael Lawrence

Michael Lawrence, distribution and underwriting director at personal lines specialist Grove & Dean, spent 34 years at LV general insurance in its various guises before jumping the fence in 2024.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: