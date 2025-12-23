 Skip to main content
Insurance Age

Caravan Guard profits soar as turnover up double digits

caravans

Caravan Guard grew profit by over 40% in the year ended 31 March 2025 as turnover rose 21%.

The Halifax-based broker achieved across the board rises in all profit classes. In percentage terms operating profit jumped the most – by 45.1% to £5.58m.

Profit after tax was up 42.9% year-on-year to £4.23m, while pre-tax profit had a similar story increasing 41.5% to £5.65m.

GWP and policy count fact box

Policy count exceeded 125,000 as Caravan Guard celebrated its 30th year in business.

Gross written premium grew from £34.5m at the start of the financial year to £41.8m by the end of March 2025.

Th

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

Show password
Hide password

More on Insight

Michael Lawrence
Q&A: Grove & Dean’s Michael Lawrence

Michael Lawrence, distribution and underwriting director at personal lines specialist Grove & Dean, spent 34 years at LV general insurance in its various guises before jumping the fence in 2024.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: