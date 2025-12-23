Caravan Guard profits soar as turnover up double digits

Caravan Guard grew profit by over 40% in the year ended 31 March 2025 as turnover rose 21%.

The Halifax-based broker achieved across the board rises in all profit classes. In percentage terms operating profit jumped the most – by 45.1% to £5.58m.

Profit after tax was up 42.9% year-on-year to £4.23m, while pre-tax profit had a similar story increasing 41.5% to £5.65m.

Policy count exceeded 125,000 as Caravan Guard celebrated its 30th year in business.

Gross written premium grew from £34.5m at the start of the financial year to £41.8m by the end of March 2025.

