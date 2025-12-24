Travel insurance broker goes into liquidation

Michael Pettifer Insurance Brokers, trading as MPI Brokers, went into creditors’ voluntary liquidation on 21 November, the Financial Conduct Authority has confirmed.

Robert Cooksey of Bridgestones has been appointed as liquidator for the Surrey-based broker, which specialised in travel insurance.

A statement on MPI’s website directs customers with enquiries relating to existing claims or complaints for policies sold by MPI Brokers to contact Bridgestones.

The firm was set-up in 2002 going on to specialise in travel and ski insurance as well as commercial insurance.

Along with managing director and founder Michael Pettifer, the broker’s website lists five