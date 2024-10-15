Ex-Simply Business boss Jason Stockwood named as NED at Ripe

Companies House has confirmed the appointment of former Simply Business group CEO Jason Stockwood as non-executive director of managing general agent Ripe.

In the role, Stockwood, pictured, will collaborate with the Ripe board to shape its strategy and growth plan.

His hiring was announced on 25 September and came less than a month after ex-Simply Business UK CEO Alan Thomas became CEO of Ripe.

Stockwood joined Simply Business as CEO in 2010 and was there when Travelers bought it in 2017 meaning he worked with Ripe investor Aquiline Capital Partners before the sale.

