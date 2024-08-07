Interview: Tuplin on turning up the heat with Ardonagh
Richard Tuplin, CEO of Advisory Insurance Brokers at Ardonagh, shares his insights on leading the transformational change that is garnering praise from the sector and the non-negotiable culture that is bringing success.
Far-from-scientific research by Insurance Age at the British Insurance Brokers’ Association conference this May kept coming up with Tuplin’s name as being ‘hot’ in the industry.
The straw poll ranked him highly for building a competitor increasingly on top of its game.
Tuplin blushes somewhat at the ‘hot’ phrasing. If he is seen in the light of doing his job well by the industry, then he is “thrilled”, he says.
“Do I think I’m the finished article? Not at all. Do I think I’ve got a lot left to do
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Insight
RSA declares UK first with cloud solution for claims
RSA has launched an enhanced broker and customer claims portal, asserting it was the first UK insurer to implement the Guidewire cloud solution.
AM Best upgrades Lloyd’s to A+ and AA-
AM Best has raised the financial strength rating of Lloyd’s to A+ (superior) from A (excellent) and the long-term issuer credit rating to AA- (superior) from A+ (excellent).
FCA to boost headcount in Leeds by 100
The Financial Conduct Authority is to base a further 100 of its workforce in Leeds as it expands its footprint in the city.
Twickenham to be renamed Allianz Stadium
Twickenham will become Allianz Stadium from September as part of a deal with the Rugby Football Union that sees the insurer make an unspecified “long-term investment” in the sport.
Body cameras improve claims dispute times and pricing – Axa’s Barnett
Body cameras help decrease the length of claims disputes involving brokers according to Dougie Barnett, director of customer risk management and midmarket at Axa UK.
Brown & Brown buys trade credit insurance solutions specialist
Brown & Brown Europe has acquired 100% of the share capital of trade credit insurance solutions specialist, CI Group.
Alps partners with AmTrust on motor book
Add-on insurance provider Alps has moved its entire motor book, under a full delegated authority agreement, to AmTrust International.
Halo founder launches insurtech Gigasure
Ernesto Suarez has launched insurtech managing general agent Gigasure offering travel, backpackers, and car hire excess insurance.