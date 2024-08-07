Interview: Tuplin on turning up the heat with Ardonagh

Richard Tuplin, CEO of Advisory Insurance Brokers at Ardonagh, shares his insights on leading the transformational change that is garnering praise from the sector and the non-negotiable culture that is bringing success.

Far-from-scientific research by Insurance Age at the British Insurance Brokers’ Association conference this May kept coming up with Tuplin’s name as being ‘hot’ in the industry.

The straw poll ranked him highly for building a competitor increasingly on top of its game.

Tuplin blushes somewhat at the ‘hot’ phrasing. If he is seen in the light of doing his job well by the industry, then he is “thrilled”, he says.

“Do I think I’m the finished article? Not at all. Do I think I’ve got a lot left to do