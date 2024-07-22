Next deal on the horizon for Bspoke

Bspoke Group has “signed heads” on its next deal, with an announcement to come ‘in weeks’, CEO Tim Smyth has told Insurance Age.

“We’ve got several other deals that we are in dialogue with,” he added.

Bspoke bought property specialist managing general underwriter Miramar in May 2023, as revealed by Insurance Age, adding £13m of gross written premium.

It followed this with the acquisition of the personal lines business of the Police and Forces Mutual businesses, Police Mutual Healthcare and Police Mutual General Insurance, from Royal London. The purchase completed this March, with Smyth labelling it at the time as a “game