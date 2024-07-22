Insurance Age

Next deal on the horizon for Bspoke

Bspoke Group has “signed heads” on its next deal, with an announcement to come ‘in weeks’, CEO Tim Smyth has told Insurance Age.

“We’ve got several other deals that we are in dialogue with,” he added.

Bspoke bought property specialist managing general underwriter Miramar in May 2023, as revealed by Insurance Age, adding £13m of gross written premium.

It followed this with the acquisition of the personal lines business of the Police and Forces Mutual businesses, Police Mutual Healthcare and Police Mutual General Insurance, from Royal London. The purchase completed this March, with Smyth labelling it at the time as a “game

CII adds SEIB CEO Middleton to board

The Chartered Insurance Institute has appointed Suzy Middleton, CEO of SEIB Insurance Brokers, to engagement board member of personal finance, along with two other selections.

Broking Success: Fiercely independent

Paul Wadsworth, managing director of FR Ball, is looking to grow the business to £24m gross written premiums as it aims to offer soft landings for acquisitions.

