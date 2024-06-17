Clegg Gifford to open branch in Tunbridge Wells as network buildout continues

Clegg Gifford is targeting £5m gross written premiums per branch as it looks to open a new location in Tunbridge Wells and relocated its Bristol branch, Insurance Age can reveal.

The broker will be opening a new branch in Tunbridge Wells with a soft launch during June and the official launch in October.

The Tunbridge Wells branch will have three members of staff. Clegg Gifford is currently going through the recruitment process and has offers pending; the branch opening date depends on their start dates.

Toby Clegg, pictured, managing director, said: “We’d like to have a soft opening approach that we can undertake the training, systems and other things so that while they