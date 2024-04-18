Macquarie MGA granted Lloyd’s coverholder status

Macquarie Insurance Facility is to expand its insurance capabilities following approval as a Lloyd’s coverholder.

With the granting of its coverholder status, Macquarie has partnered with Mosaic, a specialist insurer, to write transactional liability insurance on a delegated authority basis.

The new agreement gives Macquarie follow form binding authority on behalf of Mosaic Syndicates 1609 and 5399, enabling it to write transactional liability insurance using capacity provided by Mosaic.

Macquarie added the move forms part of its strategy “to write a greater volume of premium via its managing general agent by