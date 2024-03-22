Insurance Age

Ecclesiastical grows UK & Ireland book but underwriting profit slips in 2023

Mark Hews, group CEO, Ecclesiastical
Ecclesiastical Insurance upped its gross written premium in the UK and Ireland by 15.9% last year to £399.7m, but its combined operating ratio also rose to 92.1% from 87.1% in 2022.

The worsening COR was driven by a deterioration in prior year casualty claims, the insurer noted.

Underwriting profits for the division in 2023 slipped by £7.2m to £16.4m.

The performance was ahead of expectations, according to Ecclesiastical, despite being hit by the fire that destroyed St Mark’s church in London at the start of

