Ecclesiastical grows UK & Ireland book but underwriting profit slips in 2023

Ecclesiastical Insurance upped its gross written premium in the UK and Ireland by 15.9% last year to £399.7m, but its combined operating ratio also rose to 92.1% from 87.1% in 2022.

The worsening COR was driven by a deterioration in prior year casualty claims, the insurer noted.

Underwriting profits for the division in 2023 slipped by £7.2m to £16.4m.

RelatedEcclesiastical targets leisure venues in growth drive

Ecclesiastical is launching a new leisure product as part of its plans to double the size of the business.

The performance was ahead of expectations, according to Ecclesiastical, despite being hit by the fire that destroyed St Mark’s church in London at the start of