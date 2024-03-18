Swigciski swaps Das for leadership role at HSB

HSB has recruited David Swigciski from Das as managing director of Premier Guarantee succeeding Jacki Goodman who retired at the end of 2023.

Reporting to Stephen Worrall, CEO of HSB UK and Ireland, Swigciski will lead the development of HSB’s warranty and building control business under the Premier Guarantee brand.

Swigciski, pictured, spent over seven years at Das UK, most recently as director of client services.

His strategic capabilities, proven operational effectiveness and excellent track record of delivery will help to take our warranty and building control division to the next levelStephen Worrall, CEO of HSB UK and Ireland

He