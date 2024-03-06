Allianz Commercial boosts regional distribution to support brokers

Allianz Commercial has appointed four regional distribution managers covering the South, North, London, Midlands and the South West regions.

All four will be responsible for overseeing the sales and distribution strategy for the business. According to the insurer, they will establish long-term relationships with partner brokers and mutual customers through regular engagement.

Victoria Ashman will be responsible for the South. She joined Allianz in 2010 in the corporate partner team, where she managed key partner relationships before taking the role of key account manager.

Most recently Ashman held the regional operations manager role