Miller posts record £240m revenue for 2023

James Hands, CEO, Miller
Miller hit a record level of £240m in revenue last year, driven by 19% organic growth, the broker has confirmed.

The figure was up 26% on 2022 with a “positive contribution” from acquisitions supplementing the organic surge.

Miller noted that retail business now accounted for approximately 26% of revenue after “significant growth” in the special risks business unit.

Headcount at the UK and international broker grew by 140 in the year to top 900 as total gross written premium placed reached around $4bn (£3.15bn).

Deal

At the end of 2023, Singapore wealth fund GIC signed up to buy out private equity firm Cinven

