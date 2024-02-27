Insurance Age

RSA reveals revamped commercial lines leadership team as NIG deal preparation continues

RSA Insurance has made a number of changes to its commercial lines leadership team ahead of the completion of the takeover of NIG and FarmWeb.

The £520m purchase was agreed last September and integration is expected to start in May.

The new team will report to Sonya Bryson, who was recently appointed as the RSA commercial lines managing director.

Steve Scott, director of broker markets at NIG becomes regional director responsible for mid-market and regionally traded business, while Steve Hedge remains as delegated director responsible for

ManyPets founder Mendel to step down

Many Group, parent of insurtech MGA ManyPets, has announced that longstanding group CEO and co-founder, Steven Mendel, has decided to leave his post and is to be replaced by Luisa Barile, formerly CFO and current ManyPets UK CEO.

