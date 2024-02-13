Insurance Age

TBIG takes stake in Jenkinson Insurance and Penk Insurance

Deal
The Broker Investment Group has taken a 49% stake in both Rotherham-based Jenkinson Insurance and Chesterfield-based Penk Insurance.

Both businesses are commercial insurance brokers owned by the Jenkinson family with total gross written premiums in excess of £15m. 

The brands and 27 staff across the two branches will continue to trade in the current form, TBIG confirmed.  

This business has been trading for 35 years and has four directors – husband and wife Martin and Mandy Jenkins, and son and daughter Tom and Helen. 

Natural partner

Martin Jenkinson, managing director of Jenkinson Insurance, said: “The Broker Investment Group

