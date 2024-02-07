Ardonagh Advisory targeting deal a month in 2024

Ardonagh Advisory is expecting to match its seven deals in 2023 in just the first half of this year, according to chief commercial officer Phil Bayles.

“Within the next six months, we are going to be busy,” Bayles told Insurance Age.

“If you averaged it out over the year we would do, broadly speaking, one a month. That is the run rate we are now on.”

The broker kicked off 2024 with the purchase of private clients specialist distribution business Hoxton Risk Services and followed it up this month buying Glasgow-based Solutions Healthcare.

There is a purpose behind what we are building. We are not just running around buying anything; it has got