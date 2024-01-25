Ardonagh-owned Price Forbes launches real estate and legal indemnity practice

Price Forbes, part of Ardonagh Specialty, has launched a real estate and legal indemnity practice led by managing director of real estate Mark Manwaring.

Manwaring was previously managing director of Aon’s real estate practice.

Craig Taylor joins the team as executive director of real estate alongside Dave Woolley taking on the role of executive director of legal indemnities. Both were also previously at Aon.

The launch team also includes Chris Rogers and Jack Stevens appointed for the real estate client team and Sarah Cox and Paul Weston as brokers responsible for rights of light and legal indemnities.

